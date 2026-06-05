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Here’s What’s Happening in Houston This Weekend (June 5-7)

Published on June 5, 2026

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  • Variety of events, from live music to sports games and community festivals
  • Celebrations for Juneteenth and Pride showcase Houston's diverse culture
  • Activities suitable for all ages and interests, from families to couples
Family Day in the Park 2026
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Family Day in the Park 2026

Summer has officially arrived in Houston, and with school letting out for the season, families across the city are looking for ways to make the most of the longer days and warm Texas nights. From festivals and outdoor concerts to sporting events and community celebrations, the first full weekend of summer offers plenty of opportunities for kids, parents, and visitors to get out of the house and create lasting memories.

RELATED: UniverSoul Circus Returns to Houston July 17 – August 9

RELATED: The Biggest Events Coming to Houston in June

For couples searching for the perfect date night, Houston continues to prove why it’s one of America’s most vibrant cities. Whether you’re enjoying live music under the stars, laughing the night away at a comedy show, exploring a neighborhood festival, or sharing a great meal at one of the region’s top restaurants, there’s no shortage of ways to spend quality time together. No matter your age or interests, Houston has something happening this weekend that makes summer feel like it has truly begun.

Martin Houston 2026
Source: Smart Financial Centre / Martin Lawrence
Enter to Win Tickets to 'The R&B Lovers Tour'
Source: LIVE NATION / Live Nation

R&B Lovers Tour

An evening dedicated to classic and contemporary R&B featuring live performances and a night for music lovers.

Date: Saturday, June 6
Location: Houston
Cost: Tickets available

Watts Day 2026
Source: Watts Day 2026 / General

Watts Day

Houston’s annual celebration honoring legendary DJ and community leader DJ Michael “5000” Watts with music, culture, and local entertainment.

Date: Saturday, June 6
Location: Houston

Wale
Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Wale Live in Concert

Grammy-nominated rapper Wale performs his biggest hits and fan favorites.

Date: Saturday, June 6
Location: Houston-area venue
Cost: Check ticket provider for availability

Jmac's 1st Pitch
Source: Jokedasmoke / JokeDaSmoke

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
Watch the hometown Houston Astros take on the Athletics in a weekend series.
Dates: June 5–7
Location: Daikin Park
Cost: Tickets available

A silhouetted lesbian couple stands by a window, holding a vibrant rainbow flag above them.
Source: Maria Korneeva / Getty

Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration® 2026

The 48th annual Pride celebration featuring a daytime festival, live music, immersive experiences, and the annual nighttime parade.

Date: Saturday, June 6
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Houston City Hall
Address: 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002
Cost: Free for children under 12 and seniors 60+; VIP options available

Family Day in the Park 2026
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Family Day in the Park 2026


Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom Fest

A family-friendly celebration honoring the 161st anniversary of Juneteenth with live entertainment, food, vendors, and community activities.

Date: Saturday, June 6
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Emancipation Park
Address: 3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004
Cost: Free

11th
Source: General / General


I Love 11th Neighborhood Festival

A walkable street festival showcasing local businesses, food vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities.

Date: Saturday, June 6
Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Regions Bank, 301 W. 11th St, Houston, TX 77008
Cost: Free

Central Green
Source: General / General

Central Green Park Outdoor Concert

Enjoy a free outdoor performance from classic rock cover band Spin Cycle.

Date: Friday, June 5
Time: 7:30 PM
Location: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
Cost: Free

Katy
Source: General / General

Party on the Patio
A lively evening featuring outdoor music, food, drinks, and social vibes.
Dates: Friday, June 5 & Saturday, June 6
Time: Starting at 5:00 PM
Location: Katy Vibes, Katy

Close-Up Of Paint In Can
Source: Alissa Van Der Scheer / EyeEm / Getty

New Moon Meditation Paint & Sip
A guided painting experience perfect for beginners. BYOB welcome.
Date: Saturday, June 6
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Pinot’s Palette, Katy
Cost: $42

Taste
Source: General / General

Eats, Beats & Jazz

An upscale evening of dining, cocktails, and live jazz entertainment.

Date: Saturday, June 6
Time: 9:00 PM
Location: Taste Kitchen + Bar
Cost: Starting at $50

ShakeDown Band Live
Dance the night away with live rock and pop favorites.
Date: Saturday, June 6
Time: 9:00 PM
Location: Mahoney’s Texish Bar & Restaurant

MORE EVENTS

Concerts in the Park: Journey Tribute
A free outdoor concert featuring Journey tribute band Girl Can’t Help It.
Date: Friday, June 5
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Independence Park
Cost: Free

Pearland Cobblers Opening Night
The new baseball club opens its inaugural season with a tailgate, fan zone, vendors, and family activities.
Date: Sunday, June 7
Time: 4:30 PM
Location: Veterans Sports Complex

Sips, Suds & Savor
Sample offerings from dozens of restaurants along with beer, wine, spirits, and live entertainment.
Date: Friday, June 5
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

Annual BBQ Bash & Fundraiser
Community barbecue dinner with auctions, entertainment, and family fun.
Date: Friday, June 5
Time: 5:30 PM
Location: Magnolia Event Center, Magnolia
Cost: $12

The Great Puzzle Race
Compete against other teams for a chance to win Houston Astros tickets.
Date: Saturday, June 6
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: Rob Ray’s Taproom, Pearland
Cost: $26 per team (up to 4 people)

Whether you’re honoring Juneteenth, catching Wale or Martin Lawrence, cheering on the Astros, celebrating Pride, or spending the evening at the R&B Lovers Tour, there’s no shortage of things to do around Houston this weekend.

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