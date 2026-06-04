Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Drake Fans: Joe Budden Podcast Caping For JAŸ-Z Over Drake

Fans Accuse The Joe Budden Podcast Of Caping For JAŸ-Z Over Drake

The issue for Drake fans is how they seemingly excused pedophilia claims made against JAŸ-Z instead of his Canadian counterpart.

Published on June 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JAŸ-Z and Drake fans have been divided since the weekend after the Brooklyn mogul delivered a blistering freestyle at the Roots Picnic. Now, fans of Drake are calling out The Joe Budden Podcast for allegedly picking a side in the feud, taking note of the unverified pedophilia claims and other factors.

The critique that the cast of Joe Budden’s podcast is facing stems from a clip made by Akademiks TV of the hosts discussing Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud, in particular, “Not Like Us” and the “certified pedophile” line. In the clip, the cast seems to approve of the jab, despite not having any verification of the accusation.

Fast forward to episode 934 of The Joe Budden Podcast, the cast took note of JAŸ-Z’s Roots Picnic freestyle and the claims that Hov shot down regarding being connected to the controversial financier, Jeffrey Epstein, who was beset with various accounts of being involved in a pedophilia ring.

In essence, some feel like Budden and his co-hosts are flip-flopping on Drake by not defending the claims made against him and instead giving the rapper born Shawn Carter the benefit of the doubt. As it stands, some members of the cast, including Ice and Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, have responded to the picking sides claim while offering their explanations of their reactions.

We’ve got reactions from the cast and fans online from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

Fans Accuse The Joe Budden Podcast Of Caping For JAŸ-Z Over Drake was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

"MobLand" Global Premiere – Arrivals

Cassie Has Moved Out Of The United States, Per Court Documents

Hip-Hop Wired

Incels Are BIG MAD That Kratos Takes A Backseat To Faye In 'God of War Laufey'

Hip-Hop Wired
12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive

15 LGBTQ+ Artists In Hip-Hop And R&B Who Are Unapologetically Themselves

Hip-Hop Wired
32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals

Tyler, The Creator Details Why Odd Future Didn't Sign With JAŸ-Z

Hip-Hop Wired
R&B Lovers Tour Houston
Trending
Cruise Industry Helps Tourism To Be Back On Track In Portugal With Record Visits To The Country
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

800,000 Texans Caught Up in Massive Cruise Line Data Breach

Person clasped hands waiting or praying
30 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

Gone Too Soon: 30 Celebrities Lost to Drug Related Deaths

Texas
16 Items
Black Music Month  |  J. Bachelor

The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You

Police Tape
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Two More Arrested in Houston Mass Shooting That Left 17 Victims

Night Police Sirens
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

SWAT Raids Houston Club, Hundreds Of Thousands In Cash Found

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close