Top 10 Funniest Moments in the Scary Movie Franchise Ahead of Scary Movie 6

10. Shorty Gets Distracted by Literally Everything No matter how serious the situation was, Shorty always found a way to make things worse. Whether he was cracking jokes, getting sidetracked, or completely missing the danger around him, Marlon Wayans created one of the franchise’s most memorable characters.

9. Ghostface’s “Wassup!” Phone Calls The franchise wasted no time turning one of horror’s most terrifying villains into a comedian. Ghostface repeatedly calling people just to yell “Wassup!” became one of the most iconic running jokes in the series.

8. Brenda’s Endless Survival Skills Brenda somehow managed to survive situations that should have ended her movie multiple times over. Every appearance brought more screaming, more chaos, and some of the funniest reactions in the franchise. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

7. Cindy and Brenda Fight the Skeleton Instead of running from danger like most horror movie characters, Cindy and Brenda decide to throw hands with a skeleton. The scene is completely ridiculous, filled with physical comedy, screaming, and pure nonsense. It’s also one of the funniest moments in Scary Movie 2.

6. The Basketball Game in Scary Movie 2 What starts as a simple game quickly turns into one of the wildest sports scenes ever put on film. The over-the-top parody and physical humor make this one impossible to forget.

5. Ghostface Drops a Rap Verse Most horror villains chase people. Ghostface decided to pick up a microphone instead. The unexpected rap battle remains one of the most random and hilarious scenes in the franchise.

4. The Possession Scene in Scary Movie 2 The franchise’s parody of possession films pushed the limits of absurdity. Every attempt to help the possessed character somehow made the situation even crazier, creating one of the most quoted scenes in the series.

3. Brenda at the Movie Theater Few scenes have aged as well as Brenda talking back to the screen while everyone in the theater gets increasingly frustrated. If you’ve ever been to a loud movie showing, this scene probably hits a little too close to home.

2. “Take My Strong Hand” Love it or hate it, this scene became one of the most recognizable comedy moments of the 2000s. It’s outrageous, unforgettable, and still gets referenced decades later.

1. Cindy vs. Ghostface The original Scary Movie perfectly captured everything that made the franchise work. Cindy’s interactions with Ghostface, combined with nonstop jokes and physical comedy, created one of the funniest horror parodies ever filmed.