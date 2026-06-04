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Trial Begins for Texas Teen Accused in Deadly Track Meet Stabbing

Published on June 4, 2026

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Large Texas Flag Blowing in the Wind in Front of Courthouse Building in Childress, Texas
Source: Lone Star Stock / Getty

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday in the highly watched murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, the former Texas high school athlete accused of fatally stabbing a fellow student during a track meet in Frisco last year.

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The case has drawn statewide and national attention since the incident occurred, raising questions about youth violence, self defense claims, and the role social media has played in shaping public perception.

Anthony, now 19, is charged with murder in the death of 17 year old Austin Metcalf, a student athlete from a rival school. Prosecutors allege that Anthony pulled out a knife during a confrontation between the two teenagers in the stadium bleachers and stabbed Metcalf. If convicted, Anthony could face a sentence ranging from several years in prison to life behind bars.

According to an arrest report, Anthony told investigators he acted in self defense during the altercation. Defense attorneys are expected to argue that their client believed he was in danger and reacted to protect himself. Prosecutors, meanwhile, are expected to present evidence and witness testimony aimed at proving the stabbing was not legally justified.

The case has generated intense public interest since the fatal encounter occurred during a school track meet in Frisco, one of the fastest growing communities in the Dallas area. In the months following the incident, discussions surrounding the case spread widely across social media platforms, where competing narratives and commentary often focused on race, drawing attention far beyond North Texas.

A jury was seated earlier this week under heightened security measures at the Collin County courthouse. The presiding judge has also imposed strict rules governing the trial, including an order prohibiting attorneys from making public statements about the case. With opening arguments set to begin, both the Metcalf and Anthony families are expected to closely follow proceedings as a jury begins weighing the evidence in one of Texas’ most closely watched criminal trials.

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