Behind the Scenes of “Mo City Don”

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston



Houston hip-hop history came alive as I had the opportunity to be on the set of the iconic “Mo City Don” video. Parts of the shoot took place in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward, bringing together classic cars, community members, and the culture that helped shape one of the city’s most recognizable rap anthems.

It was a great experience seeing the lineup of custom rides, talking with people from the neighborhood, and watching the community come together to celebrate Houston’s rich music legacy. The energy was incredible, and it was a reminder of how much pride Houstonians have in our culture and history.

From the cars to the conversations, every moment felt like a tribute to the city that continues to influence music around the world.

Check out the photos below for a behind-the-scenes look at this unforgettable experience.