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Inside Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ Complicated Romance

Stefon Diggs is downplaying a viral video showing a tense moment with Cardi B, saying the interaction wasn’t an argument despite ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Published on June 3, 2026

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Speaking in a video published June 3, the NFL star seemed genuinely puzzled by claims that the clip captured an argument. “What argument?” Diggs said, noting that he appeared calm in the footage. While the exchange caught public attention, he downplayed it as nothing serious, adding, “It’s okay, women get like that sometimes.”

Accuser takes stand in Stefon Diggs assault trial in Dedham
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

When asked about his relationship with Cardi, Diggs kept things respectful but vague. He called the rapper “beautiful” and emphasized their bond as parents, saying, “That’s my child’s mother. I love her to death.” Still, he stopped short of confirming where things stand romantically, telling reporters, “You have to ask her.” When pressed further, he simply said they are “great.”

Cardi B, for her part, addressed the situation with humor on social media after the video circulated. She joked about the realities of relationships, writing, “Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”

The pair, who welcomed a son in November 2025, have had an on-and-off relationship in recent months. Though neither has confirmed a reconciliation, they’ve been seen together multiple times. According to a source, Diggs has recently made an effort to repair things, and Cardi hasn’t fully closed the door.

For now, whatever tension fans thought they saw appears to be just another private moment made public.

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