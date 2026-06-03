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Samsung Relocating Headquarters From New Jersey To Texas

Published on June 3, 2026

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Source: JUNG YEON-JE / Getty

Samsung Electronics America is relocating its U.S. headquarters to Texas, marking another high profile corporate move to the Lone Star State and adding to Texas’ growing reputation as a destination for major businesses seeking a more favorable operating environment.

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The South Korean technology giant confirmed it will move its U.S. headquarters operations from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, to its existing campus in Plano, Texas. The decision comes less than a year after Samsung moved into a new facility in New Jersey, a development that had been celebrated as a major investment in the region.

Samsung currently leases approximately 270,000 square feet at 700 Sylvan Avenue in Englewood Cliffs. Company officials said the relocation is part of a broader business transformation designed to position the organization for long term growth and future success.

In a statement, Samsung said it is optimizing portions of its organization to better align roles and functions with key business priorities. The company also highlighted its longstanding ties to Texas, noting that the move builds upon its more than 30 year presence in the state.

The relocation is expected to strengthen Samsung’s operations in Plano, where the company already maintains a significant corporate presence. Texas has become an increasingly attractive destination for corporations due to its business friendly climate, lower taxes, and reputation for supporting economic development.

Samsung joins a growing list of major companies that have either relocated headquarters to Texas or expanded operations in the state in recent years. One of the most notable examples is Tesla, which moved its headquarters from California to Austin as part of a broader trend of businesses shifting operations to Texas.

Economic development officials have frequently pointed to the state’s competitive tax structure, workforce, and regulatory environment as reasons companies continue to invest in Texas. Earlier this year, Texas was again recognized as one of the nation’s leading destinations for corporate facility investments.

The move represents another significant win for Texas as it continues to attract major employers from across the country while reinforcing Plano’s status as one of the state’s most important corporate hubs.

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