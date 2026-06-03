Houston Man Accused of Selling Disabled Parking Placards Online

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A Houston area man is facing felony charges after Harris County investigators say he was illegally selling disabled parking placards through social media for $150 each. Authorities allege the scheme allowed people without legitimate disabilities to gain access to parking spaces reserved for those who rely on them for mobility and accessibility.

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According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, 28 year old David T. Brown of Beasley was arrested and charged with tampering with a governmental record, a third degree felony. Investigators say Brown advertised permanent disability parking placards online and altered them by adding driver’s license numbers and other identifying information to make them appear authentic. The placards were allegedly sold for $150 each through social media platforms.

Constable Alan Rosen said the investigation revealed the placards were not issued through the Harris County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office. While the permits appeared legitimate, authorities determined they were not properly assigned to eligible recipients. Investigators are now working to trace where the placards originated and whether additional people were involved in obtaining and distributing them.

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Officials stressed that disabled parking placards are issued free of charge in Texas to qualified individuals with proper medical documentation. Rosen said fraudulent use of accessible parking spaces takes resources away from people who genuinely need them and creates unnecessary barriers for members of the disabled community.

Authorities are also attempting to identify anyone who purchased the fake placards. Investigators warned that individuals who knowingly use fraudulent disabled parking permits could face criminal charges themselves. Brown has since been released on a $10,000 bond while the investigation continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Harris County Precinct 1 investigators.

Source: KPRC 2 Click2Houston