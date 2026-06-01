[VIDEO] Boosie Calls Houston Nightclub Assault Case a ‘Money Grab’

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rapper Boosie Badazz is pushing back against allegations that he assaulted a security guard at a downtown Houston nightclub, calling the case a “money grab” following a court appearance on Monday (JUNE 1).

RELATED: Boosie Faces Felony Charge in Houston Nightclub Attack

The Baton Rouge rapper appeared in Harris County court after being charged in connection with an alleged altercation that reportedly took place at a Houston nightclub earlier this year. During remarks outside the courtroom, Boosie denied any wrongdoing and questioned the credibility of the man accusing him of assault.

According to Boosie, the lawsuit and criminal allegations are financially motivated. The rapper described the case as a “money grab” and suggested the accusations are being exaggerated in an attempt to secure a payout.

Boosie also raised questions about the accuser’s role at the nightclub, claiming the man should not have been working security at the venue. While he did not provide specific details, Boosie further alluded to what he described as a troubled and questionable past involving the alleged victim.

The case stems from allegations that Boosie assaulted a security guard during an incident at a downtown Houston nightclub. Prosecutors have not publicly indicated whether the claims regarding the security guard’s employment status or background are relevant to the criminal case. The allegations against Boosie remain accusations, and no conviction has been secured.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Boosie’s legal team is expected to continue fighting the charges as the case moves through the Harris County court system. Additional court dates are expected in the coming months.

Check out Boosie’s response in the video below.

This is a developing story.