Southwest Responds to Criticism with New Free Seating Policy

Southwest Airlines is reversing course on a controversial seating policy after months of backlash from passengers, announcing a new approach aimed at making travel more accessible.

Source: (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) / (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Dallas-based carrier, Southwest Airlines, said it will now provide an additional seat at no extra cost for customers who need more space during a flight. The change comes after the airline introduced a policy in January requiring some plus-size passengers to purchase a second seat upfront, with the option to request a refund later.

That policy drew criticism from travelers and advocacy groups, who argued it placed an unfair financial burden on passengers and created unnecessary barriers to flying.

Under the updated policy, eligible customers will no longer have to pay in advance for an extra seat. Instead, Southwest says it will accommodate those passengers with an additional seat free of charge whenever adjacent seats are available.

If a flight is too full to provide the extra space, the airline says it will rebook the customer on a later flight where accommodations can be made.

The move marks a significant shift for Southwest, which has long promoted its customer-friendly policies as a key part of its brand. By eliminating the upfront cost, the airline appears to be responding directly to concerns about equity and accessibility in air travel.

Southwest has not specified exactly when the updated policy will take effect, but says the change is part of its ongoing efforts to improve the customer experience.