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A$AP Rocky Opens Up About Parenting With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky says fatherhood has changed how he lives and works, putting his kids with Rihanna first and adjusting his routine around family life.

Published on June 3, 2026

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Since becoming a father, A$AP Rocky says his mindset has shifted. In a recent interview with VIBE, the rapper, 37, shared how raising his three children with Rihanna—RZA, 4, Riot, 2, and baby Rocki—has changed both his lifestyle and priorities.

Rihanna & Asap Rocky

Rocky revealed he no longer records music at home, choosing instead to work in hotels or temporary spaces to keep his kids away from smoking sessions. Beyond music, he emphasized wanting to raise open-minded children who don’t discriminate and can still enjoy a normal childhood despite their parents’ fame.

Rihanna shares similar values, focusing on keeping their children connected to their cultural roots. She has spoken about braiding their sons’ hair as a meaningful tradition tied to ancestry and identity.

Rocky has also begun to notice their kids’ distinct personalities, describing RZA as more reserved, while Riot is outgoing and loves attention—already showing signs of a big personality.

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