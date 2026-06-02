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Text to Win Tickets to Freedom Over Texas!

Text to Win Tickets to Freedom Over Texas to See Collective Soul & More!

Published on June 2, 2026

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Freedom Over Texas | Eleanor Tinsley Park | Saturday, July 4
Source: City of Houston / City of Houston

Houston’s official Fourth of July celebration is coming back in a big way!

Listen to Houston’s Eagle for the keywords at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and text them to 60796 for your chance to win a family-four-pack of tickets!

Freedom Over Texas returns Saturday, July 4, from 3-10 p.m. at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston parks, bringing live music, family-friendly activities and one of the city’s biggest fireworks shows back to the heart of Houston.

This year’s celebration will be headlined by country star Keith Urban, with Collective Soul and Los Lonely Boys also taking the Freedom Stage throughout the evening.

The event will also feature several activity areas, including Fútbol Park, Liberty Park, the Kids Zone, Budweiser Zone and Dr Pepper’s Flavor Zone.

The 2026 event also lines up with America’s 250th anniversary, giving Houston an even bigger reason to celebrate Independence Day downtown.

The night will wrap up with a choreographed fireworks finale over Buffalo Bayou.

Tickets are available online and at the gate, with general admission listed at $15 and children 12 and younger admitted free. Applicable service charges may apply for online purchases. 

Can’t wait to win? Get your tickets here!

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Text to Win Tickets to Freedom Over Texas to See Collective Soul & More! was originally published on houstonseagle.com

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