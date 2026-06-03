Nebraska Softball Star Jordy Frahm Announces Pregnancy After WCWS Run

Nebraska softball star Jordy Frahm is celebrating a major life milestone after wrapping up an unforgettable college career at the Women’s College World Series.

The Huskers’ season came to an end on May 31 with a 3-1 loss to Texas, but Frahm still made her mark in the game by blasting a home run in her final appearance. Just one day later, the 23-year-old shared exciting personal news: she and her husband, Trey, are expecting their first child.

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“Our greatest blessing is on the way. Baby Frahm coming December 2026,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram announcement. The post featured three pairs of cowboy boots, including a tiny pair for their future baby, alongside a positive pregnancy test.

Friends and fans quickly flooded the comments with congratulations. Former Northwestern softball player Sydney Supple joked, “This baby was just in the Women’s College World Series! You are already the coolest Mom!”

Frahm closes her collegiate career as one of the sport’s most accomplished players. According to ESPN, she became the first player to record more than 20 wins as a pitcher and 20 home runs in back-to-back seasons.

On June 1, Frahm also reflected on her softball journey in an emotional Instagram video. In a heartfelt message, she thanked the sport for shaping her competitive spirit and teaching her strength through both physical and emotional challenges.

While her softball chapter may be ending, Frahm is preparing for an exciting new role: motherhood.