Listen Live
Close
G-Man

Nebraska Softball Star Jordy Frahm Announces Pregnancy After WCWS Run

Jordy Frahm is stepping into a new chapter. The Nebraska softball star announced she's pregnant following the conclusion of her college career.

Published on June 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nebraska softball star Jordy Frahm is celebrating a major life milestone after wrapping up an unforgettable college career at the Women’s College World Series.

The Huskers’ season came to an end on May 31 with a 3-1 loss to Texas, but Frahm still made her mark in the game by blasting a home run in her final appearance. Just one day later, the 23-year-old shared exciting personal news: she and her husband, Trey, are expecting their first child.

2026 Big Ten Softball Championships
Source: Big Ten / Getty

“Our greatest blessing is on the way. Baby Frahm coming December 2026,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram announcement. The post featured three pairs of cowboy boots, including a tiny pair for their future baby, alongside a positive pregnancy test.

Friends and fans quickly flooded the comments with congratulations. Former Northwestern softball player Sydney Supple joked, “This baby was just in the Women’s College World Series! You are already the coolest Mom!”

Frahm closes her collegiate career as one of the sport’s most accomplished players. According to ESPN, she became the first player to record more than 20 wins as a pitcher and 20 home runs in back-to-back seasons.

On June 1, Frahm also reflected on her softball journey in an emotional Instagram video. In a heartfelt message, she thanked the sport for shaping her competitive spirit and teaching her strength through both physical and emotional challenges.

While her softball chapter may be ending, Frahm is preparing for an exciting new role: motherhood.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

State of Play: 'Marvel's 'Wolverine,' 'MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls,' 'God of War Laufey' & Other Big Annoucements

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
A Different World

Netflix's 'A Different World' Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired
2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

50 Cent Jokes Following Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
R&B Lovers Tour Houston
Trending
Lil Boosie on set
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Boosie Faces Felony Charge in Houston Nightclub Attack

Cruise Industry Helps Tourism To Be Back On Track In Portugal With Record Visits To The Country
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

800,000 Texans Caught Up in Massive Cruise Line Data Breach

Texas
16 Items
Black Music Month  |  J. Bachelor

The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You

Night Police Sirens
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

SWAT Raids Houston Club, Hundreds Of Thousands In Cash Found

Police Tape
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Two More Arrested in Houston Mass Shooting That Left 17 Victims

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close