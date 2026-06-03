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The Toys Are Back: Why Toy Story 5 Is Summer’s Must-See Movie

The toys are back—and so is Taylor Swift. Toy Story 5 promises a nostalgic adventure with returning favorites, modern themes, and brand-new music.

Published on June 3, 2026

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Fans can expect a nostalgic summer with the release of Toy Story 5, which arrives in theaters on June 19, 2026. The highly anticipated sequel reunites longtime stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz Lightyear while also featuring an original song from Taylor Swift.

"Toy Story 5" UK Launch Event - Arrivals
Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Swift announced the track, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, on Instagram in June 2026. The singer said she was inspired to write the song after watching an early screening of the film. Swift shared that contributing music to the beloved franchise was a dream come true, noting that she has loved the characters since childhood.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 will explore modern challenges facing toys in a world increasingly dominated by technology. During Disney’s D23 Expo in 2024, Stanton explained that the toys will struggle to compete with children’s growing obsession with electronic devices.

The film is also expected to place a stronger focus on Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack. In a 2025 interview, Tim Allen revealed that Jessie plays a major role in the story. He also teased an emotional reunion between Woody and Buzz, along with a memorable opening scene featuring Buzz Lightyear.

The new installment follows the events of Toy Story 4, which ended with Woody leaving his friends to begin a new life with Bo Peep as a “lost toy.” Meanwhile, Buzz remained with Bonnie alongside Jessie, Rex, Hamm, Forky, and the rest of the toy gang.

With returning characters, contemporary themes, and new music from Taylor Swift, Toy Story 5 is set to be one of the summer’s biggest releases.

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