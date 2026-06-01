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Free Soccer Festival Coming to Midtown Houston June 14

Published on June 1, 2026

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Houston soccer fans can celebrate the world’s most popular sport when Super Soccer Sunday Fest takes over Midtown Park on Sunday, June 14. Hosted by Midtown Houston and sponsored by 97.9 The Box, 93Q Country, and The Hadi Law Firm, the free event promises a full day of soccer, entertainment, food, and family friendly activities in the heart of the city.

CLICK HERE TO RSVP

The festival will run from noon to 9 p.m. at Midtown Park, located at 2811 Travis Street. Attendees can enjoy big screen match viewings, live music, cultural performances, interactive games, local vendors, food trucks, chalk artists, a beer garden, and activities designed for fans of all ages. The event is designed to bring together Houston’s diverse communities while celebrating the excitement surrounding the global game.

Listeners can also connect with 97.9 The Box and 93Q Country throughout the afternoon. Talent from 97.9 The Box is expected to appear from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., while station brand ambassadors and street teams from both stations are scheduled to be on site during the event. Admission is free. For additional details and to RSVP, visit https://midtownhouston.com/game-day-the-midtown-way/#events.

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