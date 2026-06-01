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Bryson Tiller Bringing Neo Trap Soul Tour to The Woodlands in October

Published on June 1, 2026

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Bryson Tiller 2026
Source: General / Live Nation

R&B fans in the Houston area will have a chance to catch Bryson Tiller live this fall as the chart topping singer and songwriter brings his Neo Trap Soul Tour to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on October 15.

RELATED: THE BIGGEST CONCERTS COMING TO HOUSTON JUNE 2026

Known for blending smooth R&B melodies with hip hop influences, Tiller has built a loyal fan base since breaking onto the scene with his 2015 debut album T R A P S O U L. Over the years, he has delivered fan favorites including “Don’t,” “Exchange,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” and “Whatever She Wants,” helping establish himself as one of the leading voices in modern R&B.

Joining Tiller on the tour will be special guests Majid Jordan and Ty Dolla $ign, along with producer and DJ Austin Millz. The lineup promises a night packed with hit records, live performances, and a mix of R&B, hip hop, and electronic sounds that have helped shape the current music landscape.

The Houston area stop is expected to be one of the most anticipated R&B concerts of the fall. The Woodlands Pavilion has become a favorite destination for major touring acts thanks to its outdoor setting and ability to host large crowds while maintaining an intimate concert experience.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand as Bryson Tiller continues to draw fans from across the country. The October 15 show gives Houston area music lovers another major concert to add to an already busy fall entertainment calendar.

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