Russell Wilson Set to Join CBS Sports as NFL Analyst

Russell Wilson is adding a new title to his résumé. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is expected to join CBS Sports as an NFL analyst while weighing his future on the field.

Russell Wilson is preparing for a new chapter off the field, at least for now. According to ESPN, the veteran quarterback is finalizing a deal with CBS Sports to join the network as an NFL analyst.

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The move comes after weeks of speculation surrounding Wilson’s football future. The 37-year-old recently met with the New York Jets, who expressed interest in adding the former Super Bowl champion to their quarterback room. Wilson confirmed the team’s interest during an interview with the New York Post in early May.

“It was great,” Wilson said of the visit. “They offered me, and I’m trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do. I still know I can play ball at a high level, but also I have an opportunity to do TV analysis, so we’ll see what happens.”

Reports from The Athletic indicated Wilson had been in discussions with CBS’ The NFL Today, the network’s popular Sunday pregame show. He is expected to replace former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan, who recently left the program to become president of football for the Atlanta Falcons.

Wilson entered the NFL as a third-round pick in 2012 and spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl title. After a stint with the Denver Broncos, he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants in 2025.

Over 205 regular-season games, Wilson threw for 46,966 yards and 353 touchdowns while adding 31 rushing scores, building a résumé that includes 10 Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl championship.