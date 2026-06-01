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Jalen Pitre Hosts Free Youth Football Camp in Stafford

Jalen Pitre returned to his roots this past weekend, hosting a free youth football camp and field day for kids at Stafford High School, his alma mate

Published on June 1, 2026

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Jalen Pitre
Source: 97.9 The Box / Keisha Nicole Show

Jalen Pitre returned to his roots this past weekend, hosting a free youth football camp and field day for kids at Stafford High School, his alma mater.

The event, organized through the Pitre Foundation, welcomed children ages 6 to 12 for a day filled with football drills, games, mentorship, and community engagement. Registration began Saturday morning before campers hit the field for football activities and skill-building sessions led by Pitre and several fellow Texans players.

Following the football camp, kids and their families enjoyed a fun-filled day of activities designed to promote fitness, teamwork, and positive experiences for Houston-area youth. The event was completely free for participants, continuing Pitre’s commitment to giving back to the community that helped shape his journey to the NFL.

I had the opportunity to spend some time with the kids and even jump in for a few drills during the camp. It was incredible to see the excitement on their faces as they learned from professional athletes and enjoyed a day centered around teamwork, sportsmanship, and fun. The energy was high throughout the event, and it was clear that the experience left a lasting impression on everyone involved.

Pitre, a Stafford native and one of the leaders of the Texans’ defense, has made community outreach a priority throughout his career. Events like this provide young athletes with an opportunity to learn from a hometown success story while creating memories that extend far beyond the football field.

Check out the video below to see some of the action from this special day in the community.

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