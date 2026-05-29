Jaxson Dart Speaks With Teammates Following Donald Trump Intro, Social Media Still Reacting

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Jaxson Dart / Donald Trump

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart sparked a whole lot of outrage after making an appearance at a rally for New York Rep. Mike Lawler and introducing Donald Trump. Reports indicate he and the team are trying to put the moment behind them before the season starts.

ESPN reports that the second-year quarterback “addressed” his teammates during a team meeting on Tuesday, and the topic was his epic fumble when he introduced President Donald Trump at the rally last week in New York, according to sources close to the matter.

According to the website, Giants leaders Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Jameis Winston were among the names who spoke during the meeting.

The meeting also followed Dart’s teammate, second-year linebacker Abdul Carter, reacting to videos of Dart “proudly” introducing Trump on social media.

“Thought this s— was AI, what we doing man,” Carter wrote on X.

Per ESPN:

Sources said that among the topics discussed were keeping things “internal” and not airing frustrations publicly. Giants second-year outside linebacker Abdul Carter went to X over the weekend after seeing video of Dart introduce Trump at an event for New York Rep. Mike Lawler about 35 miles northwest of New York City.

The Reactions To Jaxson Dart & Abdul Carter Were Ridiculous

Following the outrage sparked from Dart’s appearance and social media reactions from Carter, the outside linebacker followed his initial post by saying, “Me and JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men,” Carter said on X. “Yall can keep yall narratives.”

But that didn’t stop the reactions from pouring in, with sports pundits across radio, television, and social media all sharing their opinions on the matter.

The situation is noticeably whooping the behinds of white sports pundits like former New York Jets and WFAN Sports Radio host Boomer Esiason, who can’t seem to wrap his head around why anyone would be upset at Dart for introducing one of the most divisive political figures ever in Trump, while also shifting most of the blame for the situation to Carter.

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Esiason’s take was so obviously asinine that even former NFL wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens had to check him, calling him a bonehead.

Even Peter Rosenberg, formerly of Hot 97 and now a prominent member of the Michael Kay Show, and EbroLauraRosenberg podcast, had time for Esiason, calling him out on his ridiculousness.

Some takes on the matter were more nuanced, like former NFL player Ryan Clark, who pointed out that Dart should expect fallout for being on the side of such a polarizing and divisive figure in Trump, while also head-scratchingly saying that Carter should have handled the matter differently, even though Dart did something in public.

The MAGA contingency is also putting on their Trump capes because, of course, they see nothing wrong with supporting a racist, indicted felon, and a “pedophile protector” because it’s a free country. At the same time, those on the left do say Dart is free to back whoever he wants, but should feel the blowback for clearly being on the wrong side of history.

You can see those reactions below.