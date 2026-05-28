National Hamburger Day 2026: Best Burger Deals In Houston

Source: dontree_m / Getty National Hamburger Day is officially here, and restaurants across the country are celebrating with free burgers, buy one get one specials and major discounts. If you have been craving a burger and fries combo, May 28 might be the perfect excuse to treat yourself while saving a little money at the same time. LOCAL: R&B Lovers Tour Coming June 6! See Keith Sweat, Dru Hill, Joe & Ginuwine LIVE LOCAL: Win a Family BAYcation at The Hyatt and a Juneteenth VIP Experience From classic fast food chains to fan favorite burger spots, here’s a breakdown of some of the best National Hamburger Day deals happening right now. Trill Burgers x J Bar M BBQ Brisket Burger Houston’s own Trill Burgers is also going all out for National Hamburger Day with the return of its fan favorite J Bar M BBQ Brisket Burger for one day only on May 28. The special burger features two beef patties stacked with melted American cheese, smoked brisket from J Bar M BBQ, crispy onions, slaw, pickles and BBQ sauce. The special will be available at all Trill Burgers locations while supplies last: • 3607 S Shepherd

• 6810 Louetta Rd

• 20220 Fort Bend Pkwy CLICK HERE: https://www.trillburgers.com

Chardon Chardon is expanding its popular Petit Happy Hour Meal for National Hamburger Day. Normally only available during happy hour, the $20 special will be served all day on May 28 and includes the restaurant’s Royale with cheese burger, duck fat fries and a martini. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. CLICK HERE: https://www.chardonhtx.com

Christian’s Tailgate Christian’s Tailgate is celebrating National Hamburger Day by dropping the price of its double smash burger to just $5. The dine in special will be available all day at participating Houston area locations. CLICK HERE: https://www.christianstailgate.com

Derby at The Shop Club Derby at The Shop Club is offering burger lovers a more upscale option with its Derby Smash Burger. Located inside The Shop Club’s luxury members only garage and social club, the $16 burger features two smashed patties, American cheese, shaved onion, pickles and house sauce served on a potato bun. CLICK HERE: https://www.theshopclubs.com/houston

Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 50% off any burger ordered through Buffalo Wild Wings GO for takeout or delivery on May 28. Customers must use promo code GOBURGER at checkout to receive the discount. CLICK HERE: https://www.buffalowildwings.com

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is offering a free Jr. Jumbo Jack with any purchase of $1 or more on May 28. Fans can redeem the deal through the Jack in the Box app.

CLICK HERE: https://www.jackinthebox.com

Burger King

Burger King customers can score a free hamburger with any purchase of $3 or more on May 28. The offer is available for Royal Perks members through the app.

CLICK HERE: https://www.bk.com

Whataburger

Texas favorite Whataburger is giving customers a free Whataburger when they purchase a medium fry and drink on May 28. The offer is available through the Whataburger app.

CLICK HERE: https://whataburger.com

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is offering a free ShackBurger with purchases of $10 or more from May 25 through May 31. Customers can redeem the deal online or through the app.

CLICK HERE: https://www.shakeshack.com

Checkers & Rally’s

Checkers & Rally’s is celebrating with a buy one get one free deal on its Classic Burger on May 27 and May 28.

CLICK HERE: https://www.checkers.com

Jax Grill Jax Grill remains one of Houston’s longtime burger staples and continues to keep things simple with its fan favorite Original Jax Burger. The $11.95 burger features a mesquite grilled beef patty served on a toasted bun with mayonnaise and classic toppings. Burger lovers can also visit the restaurant’s South Rice location for the same old school experience. CLICK HERE: https://jaxgrillhouston.com

Jethro’s Cocktail Lounge Jethro’s Cocktail Lounge is offering one of the best value deals in the city for National Hamburger Day. The Montrose cocktail lounge will feature its popular smashburger and fries combo for just $7 all day on May 28. CLICK HERE: https://www.instagram.com/jethroshtx

Killen’s Heights Killen’s Heights is celebrating both National Hamburger Day and National Brisket Day with its Texas Brisket Burger. The burger features an 8 ounce prime beef patty topped with smoked brisket, cheddar cheese and beer battered onion rings served on a Slowdough bun. CLICK HERE: https://killensheights.com

Sonic Drive In

Sonic fans can grab a free burger with purchases of $5 or more through May 31. The offer is available through the Sonic app.

CLICK HERE: https://www.sonicdrivein.com

Arby’s

Arby’s is offering buy one get one free sandwiches from May 28 through May 31 for rewards members.

CLICK HERE: https://www.arbys.com

Krystal

Krystal is serving up 50 cent Krystals on May 28 at participating locations.

CLICK HERE: https://www.krystal.com

Steak ’n Shake

Steak ’n Shake customers can enjoy a free Double Steakburger on May 28 at participating locations nationwide.

CLICK HERE: https://www.steaknshake.com

Local Bar Local Bar is giving Astros fans another reason to tune into the Astros versus Rangers matchup on May 28. During the 7:05 p.m. game, customers can enjoy $2 off burgers while catching the action on the big screens. The deal is also available at the Cinco Ranch location. CLICK HERE: https://www.localbartx.com

Long Weekend Long Weekend is taking a more gourmet approach to National Hamburger Day with its Axe Breaker Elk Burger. The $24 specialty burger features elk ground in house from premium cuts and cooked over live oak, then topped with American cheese, housemade steak sauce, butter lettuce and red onion on milk bread baked with the restaurant’s sourdough starter and rendered beef tallow. CLICK HERE: https://www.longweekendhtx.com

NextDoor Bar & Lounge NextDoor Bar & Lounge is also joining the Astros game day burger celebration. Similar to its sister concept Local Bar, the restaurant is offering $2 off burgers during the Astros versus Rangers game on May 28. CLICK HERE: https://www.nextdoorhtx.com