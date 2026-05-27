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Smokey Could Be Back? Chris Tucker Linked to ‘Last Friday’ Talks

Hollywood buzz is heating up again around one of the most iconic comedy franchises of all time

Published on May 27, 2026

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Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hollywood buzz is heating up again around one of the most iconic comedy franchises of all time.

Chris Tucker, best known for his role as Smokey in the original Friday film, is reportedly in early talks about a potential return to the series for a long-rumored final installment, often referred to as Last Friday.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by studios, industry chatter suggests that creator Ice Cube has continued efforts to bring the original cast back together for one final chapter. Tucker, who has largely stepped back from major film roles in recent years, has previously said he is open to returning — but only if the script and timing are right.

Fans of the franchise have been waiting for over two decades to see the original chemistry return to the screen. However, sources emphasize that the project is still in the discussion and development phase, meaning contracts have not been finalized and no production start date has been announced.

For now, the idea of Smokey returning to the big screen remains just that — an exciting possibility that continues to build anticipation across Hollywood and social media.

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.

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