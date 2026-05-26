THE COST OF RACISM
Six years after Citigroup pulled back the curtain on the staggering cost
of discrimination, the U.S. economy stands at a crossroads. Will we
cash the equity check or continue to pay the price of exclusion?
In 2020, Citigroup released a report that sent shockwaves through boardrooms
and legislative chambers alike: the U.S. economy had bled $16 trillion over two
decades due to systemic racism. As we navigate the mid-point of 2026, that
figure hasn’t just aged; it has become the most urgent fiscal metric in the nation. The
math is simple: discrimination is not just a social failure; it is a market inefficiency
we can no longer afford.
$13 TRILLION
POTENTIAL BUSINESS REVENUE LOST DUE TO INEQUITABLE ACCESS TO CAPITAL FOR
BLACK ENTREPRENEURS.
The “Citigroup Receipt” detailed a breakdown of lost potential that remains
startlingly relevant today. The largest drain—a massive $13 trillion—stemmed from
the inability of Black entrepreneurs to access fair business loans. When you add the
$2.7 trillion lost in potential wages and the $218 billion lost in homeownership equity,
the picture is clear: the American economy has been running with one hand tied
behind its back.
In 2026, the stakes are higher. The digital economy and AI-driven industries have
accelerated the speed of wealth creation. If the barriers identified in 2020—
predatory lending, the appraisal gap, and the venture capital “1% ceiling”—remain
unaddressed, the $16 trillion deficit is projected to balloon. Federal Reserve data
suggests that without a radical shift in capital allocation, the wealth gap could cost
the U.S. another $5 trillion in GDP by 2030 alone.
The Future Impact: Two Paths
If we continue with “business as usual,” the U.S. risks losing its global competitive
edge. A stagnant Black middle class means lower aggregate demand and a shrinking
tax base. Conversely, if 2026 becomes the year of genuine policy parity, the rewards
are immense. Closing the gap could add a 4-6% permanent boost to the annual GDP.
The Bottom Line for 2026: Inclusion is the new innovation. As we look toward
2027 and beyond, the companies and nations that treat equity as a core
financial pillar—rather than a CSR footnote—will be the ones that thrive. The
cost of doing nothing is a debt we can no longer service.
But probably will.
THE COST OF RACISM was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
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