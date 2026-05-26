THE COST OF RACISM

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

Six years after Citigroup pulled back the curtain on the staggering cost

of discrimination, the U.S. economy stands at a crossroads. Will we

cash the equity check or continue to pay the price of exclusion?



In 2020, Citigroup released a report that sent shockwaves through boardrooms

and legislative chambers alike: the U.S. economy had bled $16 trillion over two

decades due to systemic racism. As we navigate the mid-point of 2026, that

figure hasn’t just aged; it has become the most urgent fiscal metric in the nation. The

math is simple: discrimination is not just a social failure; it is a market inefficiency

we can no longer afford.

$13 TRILLION

POTENTIAL BUSINESS REVENUE LOST DUE TO INEQUITABLE ACCESS TO CAPITAL FOR

BLACK ENTREPRENEURS.

The “Citigroup Receipt” detailed a breakdown of lost potential that remains

startlingly relevant today. The largest drain—a massive $13 trillion—stemmed from

the inability of Black entrepreneurs to access fair business loans. When you add the

$2.7 trillion lost in potential wages and the $218 billion lost in homeownership equity,

the picture is clear: the American economy has been running with one hand tied

behind its back.

In 2026, the stakes are higher. The digital economy and AI-driven industries have

accelerated the speed of wealth creation. If the barriers identified in 2020—

predatory lending, the appraisal gap, and the venture capital “1% ceiling”—remain

unaddressed, the $16 trillion deficit is projected to balloon. Federal Reserve data

suggests that without a radical shift in capital allocation, the wealth gap could cost

the U.S. another $5 trillion in GDP by 2030 alone.

The Future Impact: Two Paths

If we continue with “business as usual,” the U.S. risks losing its global competitive

edge. A stagnant Black middle class means lower aggregate demand and a shrinking

tax base. Conversely, if 2026 becomes the year of genuine policy parity, the rewards

are immense. Closing the gap could add a 4-6% permanent boost to the annual GDP.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Bottom Line for 2026: Inclusion is the new innovation. As we look toward

2027 and beyond, the companies and nations that treat equity as a core

financial pillar—rather than a CSR footnote—will be the ones that thrive. The

cost of doing nothing is a debt we can no longer service.

But probably will.

THE COST OF RACISM was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com