Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Indy 500 Coca-Cola Red Carpet 2026 Recap

The stars were outside at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as celebrities, athletes, influencers, musicians, and hometown favorites pulled up for the 2026 Coca-Cola Indy 500 Red Carpet ahead of race weekend.

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Here’s everybody we spotted throughout the day: