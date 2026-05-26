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Freestyle Friday: Whip The Rapper

Published on May 26, 2026

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Whip The Rapper
Source: Freestyle Friday / 97.9 The Box

Rising Texas artist Whip The Rapper recently pulled up to 97.9 The Box to showcase his bars during the station’s weekly freestyle series. Representing Port Arthur, Texas, the rapper delivered his flow live in the studio, continuing the station’s mission of spotlighting emerging Southern talent and giving local artists a platform to be seen and heard.

The freestyle series has become a growing outlet for up and coming artists looking to introduce their music and lyrical skills to a wider audience through Houston’s biggest hip hop station. From raw freestyles to viral moments, the platform continues to connect hometown talent with music fans across the city and beyond. Stay tuned to 97.9 The Box to see which artist steps into the spotlight next.

Check it out below.

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