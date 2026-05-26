The common misunderstandings people have about solar financing

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The common misunderstandings that people have about solar financing are that it always requires a large upfront payment, and leasing means you’ll receive all the financial benefits. They also think that approval is only for people with perfect credit and that solar panels don’t increase a home’s value if they’re financed.

The SEIA reports that there are over 5 million solar installations in the US, and it expects this number to double by 2030. While renewable energy investment is more accessible to the average person today than it was years ago, there are still many myths surrounding solar financing. This may be preventing people from switching to sustainable energy.

This post will tackle the top solar financing myths people should know about.

It Always Requires a Large Upfront Payment

One of the biggest misconceptions about solar financing is that it requires a large upfront payment. Purchasing a system outright is certainly an option, but there are many financing solutions designed specifically to reduce or eliminate high initial costs.

The following allow homeowners to spread payments out over time:

Solar loans

Leases

Power purchase agreements (PPAs)

Another thing that many people don’t realize is that their monthly solar payment can be comparable to or even lower than their current electricity bill. With that said, some loans and financing options can be a huge burden, so if you ever feel trapped, Solar Cancellation Resource Center can help you get out of a bad contract.

Does Leasing Solar Panels Mean You Receive All the Financial Benefits?

Some people assume that leasing solar panels provides the same financial advantages as owning one, but that’s not always the case. Solar leases can reduce upfront costs and provide predictable monthly payments, but the leasing company typically retains ownership of the system. This means that the company usually receives valuable incentives, not the homeowner.

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You may still save money on electricity costs, though. Do note that the long-term savings are often lower compared to owning the system outright through cash purchase or financing.

Is Solar Financing Approval Only for People With Perfect Credit?

Credit scores play a role in loan approvals and interest rates, but many lenders offer solar panel financing programs designed for a broad range of borrowers. Homeowners with average credit may still qualify for competitive terms in certain cases, especially if they have stable income and manageable debt.

There are also secured loan options and financing programs backed by local or state initiatives.

Solar Panels Don’t Increase Home Value if They’re Financed

Owned solar systems can increase a home’s appeal and resale potential. Buyers are often attracted to homes with lower utility costs and energy-efficient upgrades.

The caveat is that confusion can arise when discussing leased systems. Transferring a lease to a new homeowner can sometimes complicate the sale process.

Either way, appraisers and buyers are recognizing the value of solar energy systems, especially in areas with high electricity costs.

Know the Facts About Solar Financing

If you’ve been interested in clean energy but weren’t sure about solar financing, now you’ve got the facts to make an informed decision. Understanding solar loans and other key facts should give you more confidence about switching.

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