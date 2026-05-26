Houston Texans Eye Fast Start as Super Bowl Odds Shuffle Across League

The 2026 NFL regular-season schedule is out, and sportsbooks have posted Week 1 lines while updating Super Bowl futures following the draft. The Los Angeles Rams open as +800 favorites, with the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks close behind at +950 alongside the surging Baltimore Ravens, who have climbed from 10-1 to +950. The Buffalo Bills remain steady at 10-1, while the Kansas City Chiefs sit in the next tier at 15-1. A crowded group at 16-1 includes the Packers, Chargers, Patriots and Eagles, while the 49ers have drifted slightly to 17-1. Further down the board, the Broncos moved to 20-1, the Jaguars to 30-1, and the Vikings improved to 50-1. Opening week features a Super Bowl rematch with Seattle favored by 3.5 points over New England, while the Chargers are massive 11.5-point favorites against Arizona, the largest Week 1 spread since 2012, with the Cardinals sitting at 400-1 overall.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

In Houston, the Texans enter 2026 positioned as one of the league’s more intriguing second-tier contenders as they look to build on recent playoff relevance in a loaded AFC. While they are not among the top headline favorites, oddsmakers still view Houston as part of the broader cluster of teams capable of breaking into the 10–15-1 range if early-season momentum swings their way. With a competitive AFC South and rising expectations, the Texans’ Week 1 matchup will be closely watched in a conference crowded with elite quarterbacks and shifting title odds. Houston opens season with strong divisional focus ahead early.