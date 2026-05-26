Listen Live
Close
Sports

Houston Texans Eye Fast Start as Super Bowl Odds Shuffle Across League

The Houston Texans while not among the top SB favorites, sit in the mix of teams capable of making a leap if they start fast in a pivotal opening stretch.

Published on May 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2026 NFL regular-season schedule is out, and sportsbooks have posted Week 1 lines while updating Super Bowl futures following the draft. The Los Angeles Rams open as +800 favorites, with the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks close behind at +950 alongside the surging Baltimore Ravens, who have climbed from 10-1 to +950. The Buffalo Bills remain steady at 10-1, while the Kansas City Chiefs sit in the next tier at 15-1. A crowded group at 16-1 includes the Packers, Chargers, Patriots and Eagles, while the 49ers have drifted slightly to 17-1. Further down the board, the Broncos moved to 20-1, the Jaguars to 30-1, and the Vikings improved to 50-1. Opening week features a Super Bowl rematch with Seattle favored by 3.5 points over New England, while the Chargers are massive 11.5-point favorites against Arizona, the largest Week 1 spread since 2012, with the Cardinals sitting at 400-1 overall.

First Game in Reliant Stadium - HOUSTON TEXANS VS MIAMI DOLPHINS 08/24/2002. Football
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

In Houston, the Texans enter 2026 positioned as one of the league’s more intriguing second-tier contenders as they look to build on recent playoff relevance in a loaded AFC. While they are not among the top headline favorites, oddsmakers still view Houston as part of the broader cluster of teams capable of breaking into the 10–15-1 range if early-season momentum swings their way. With a competitive AFC South and rising expectations, the Texans’ Week 1 matchup will be closely watched in a conference crowded with elite quarterbacks and shifting title odds. Houston opens season with strong divisional focus ahead early.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 28, 2026

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Marvel To Join Matt Reeves' 'The Batman II'

Hip-Hop Wired
Birthday Bash XXX

Best Moments From Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash ATL 2026

Hip-Hop Wired

Ray J Gets Knocked Out During Struggle MMA Debut At 'Brand Risk 14' Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Rob Base Portrait Shoot

"It Takes Two" Rapper Rob Base Dead At 59, Hip-Hop Globe Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Do it For Dad 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Show Dad He’s The Best! Enter the ‘Do it For Dad Lunch’ Giveaway

Summer Walker Live
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to see Summer Walker LIVE at Toyota Center

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Bun B UGK
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To Bun B’s Ridin’ Dirty 30th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Latto Links Up with 21 Savage’s ‘Wife’ & Baby Mama For Blended Family Fun, Proudly Says She’s ‘Big Mama, FIVE Kids’

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close