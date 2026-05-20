Y’all Ready? Houston Texans 2026 Schedule Released

Source: NFL / Texas

The Houston Texans officially released their 2026 schedule, and fans already have plenty of games circled on the calendar. From AFC South battles to primetime showdowns against some of the NFL’s biggest franchises, Houston’s upcoming season is packed with high profile matchups that could shape the playoff race early.

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The Texans open the regular season at home on September 13 against the Buffalo Bills before facing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. One of the biggest early road tests comes in Week 4 when Houston hosts the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup that is sure to dominate conversations across Texas. The schedule also includes international action in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, giving the Texans another chance to showcase the team on a global stage.

Houston will also face several nationally recognized opponents later in the year, including the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Green Bay Packers. Primetime games against Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Green Bay highlight what could be one of the franchise’s most anticipated seasons in years. Fans can also look forward to another AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans to close out the regular season schedule.