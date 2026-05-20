Listen Live
Close
H-Town

Y’all Ready? Houston Texans 2026 Schedule Released

Published on May 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Texans Schedule 2026
Source: NFL / Texas

The Houston Texans officially released their 2026 schedule, and fans already have plenty of games circled on the calendar. From AFC South battles to primetime showdowns against some of the NFL’s biggest franchises, Houston’s upcoming season is packed with high profile matchups that could shape the playoff race early.

HOUSTON NEWS: Suspect In Beyoncé Music Theft Break In Pleads Guilty

HOUSTON NEWS: [VIDEO] Mike Epps Salutes Rising Houston Comedian

The Texans open the regular season at home on September 13 against the Buffalo Bills before facing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. One of the biggest early road tests comes in Week 4 when Houston hosts the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup that is sure to dominate conversations across Texas. The schedule also includes international action in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, giving the Texans another chance to showcase the team on a global stage.

Houston will also face several nationally recognized opponents later in the year, including the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Green Bay Packers. Primetime games against Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Green Bay highlight what could be one of the franchise’s most anticipated seasons in years. Fans can also look forward to another AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans to close out the regular season schedule.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-SIMPSON-FUHRMAN

Racist LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman, Who Lied During O.J. Simpson Trial, Dead At 74

Hip-Hop Wired

Latto May Have Just Hard Launched Her Relationship With 21 Savage

Hip-Hop Wired
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Drake Song Mashed-Up With "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Theme

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Greets The Artemis II Astronauts In The Oval Office

DOJ's $1.776 Billion Fund For Trump Allies Spurs Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Bun B UGK
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To Bun B’s Ridin’ Dirty 30th Anniversary Celebration

Houston Gamblers
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A Family 4 Pack To Houston Gamblers vs. Battlehawks

Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Congrats, Big Mama! Latto Reveals She Gave Birth To Her 1st Child, Confirms The Baby Blessing Is 21 Savage's Seed

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close