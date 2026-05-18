Source: @1900Rugrat / Instagram

Florida rapper 1900Rugrat is accusing Drake of copying his sound on the ICEMAN track “Little Birdie.”

According to 1900Rugrat, the similarities stem from his song “Intro” from his album Porch 2 The Pent. The rapper claims he shared unreleased music with Drizzy’s camp before ICEMAN was released, believing that’s where the inspiration came from.

“So when I made the intro to my first album, like a year and a half ago, Drake was hitting me up around that time and wanted to hear music. So I sent10 songs through and they was all finna be on my album because I didn’t want nobody to steal my sh*t and I know how people move.”

Rugrat wet on to claim that the OVO rapper’s team specifically took interest in his “Intro” track, which he believes later influenced “Little Birdie.”

He also alleged that Drake wanted the song for himself, but Rugrat refused to give it up. According to the Florida rapper, Drake later promised him that he would be feature on his ICEMAN album, but never followed through.

“I said, ‘No you can’t have this song.’ He wanted me on the album still. He said, ‘I’m gonna send you a verse too.’ Never sent a verse.”

Neither Drake nor his team have publicly responded to the accusations.

1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Biting His Style On ‘ICEMAN’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com