“You’re Stupid”: Barkley Blasts Denial of Gay Athletes in Sports”

Charles Barkley isn’t holding back when it comes to the topic of LGBTQ representation in professional sports. During Tuesday night’s edition of NBA Tip-Off, Barkley passionately pushed back against what he called a “homophobic society,” saying anyone who believes there are no gay athletes in pro sports is simply “stupid.”

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The conversation unfolded as the TNT crew — including Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal — reflected on the life and legacy of Jason Collins, who died Tuesday at age 47. Smith honored Collins as a trailblazer whose courage helped pave the way for future athletes to live openly and authentically.

Barkley used the moment to deliver a pointed message about acceptance in sports and society. He criticized the continued stigma surrounding homosexuality in professional athletics, arguing that the idea that no current players are gay ignores reality and contributes to a culture of fear and silence.

Collins made history in 2013 when he publicly came out while still an active NBA player, becoming the first openly gay athlete in one of America’s four major professional sports leagues. His announcement was widely praised as a landmark moment for inclusion and equality in sports.

Tuesday’s emotional discussion served as both a tribute to Collins’ impact and a reminder that conversations about representation and acceptance in athletics are far from over.