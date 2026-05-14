Terry Crews Hosts Food Network’s New Cooking Competion 100 Cooks

Food Network is turning up the heat with a new competition series that promises to be its largest home cooking showdown yet. The network announced that actor and television host Terry Crews will lead 100 Cooks, premiering Sunday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

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The high-stakes series brings together 100 of America’s top home cooks as they compete in a stadium-sized kitchen arena. Contestants will face a variety of surprise challenges designed to test both their culinary skills and their ability to think on their feet. From rapid-fire trivia rounds to intense 30-minute cook-offs, the competition aims to push participants to professional-chef levels of performance.

Joining Crews are judges Nick DiGiovanni and Alex Guarnaschelli, who will evaluate the dishes and help determine which cooks advance. At the beginning of each round, contestants are randomly selected to compete, while a “Challenge Mixer” reveals the obstacle they must overcome.

Each winning cook can either take a cash payout or gamble by adding the money to a growing jackpot that starts at $100,000. As more contestants are eliminated, the grand prize increases, reaching as much as $250,000.

With 99 cooks sent home and just one crowned champion, 100 Cooks looks poised to deliver plenty of drama, strategy and standout dishes when it debuts this summer on Food Network.