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Drake Seemingly Disses Kendrick Lamar & LeBron James In Leak

Drake Seemingly Disses Kendrick Lamar & LeBron James In New Leak, "1 AM In Albany"

The "20 v. 1" continues..

Published on May 14, 2026

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Drake might have officially entered his villain era, as a newly leaked track titled “1 AM In Albany” sounds like he’s throwing shots at everybody.

The Toronto rapper seemingly still has more “chewing for your headtop” left for a familiar op and a few others. First up, the obvious target, Kendrick Lamar. The two heavyweights spent most of 2024 going back-and-forth in one of Hip-Hop’s biggest rap beefs in recent memory.

The battle kicked off with Kendrick’s verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That,” after that, ending the beef with a knockout punch dropping “Not Like Us.”

Since then, Drizzy has mostly stayed quiet, only dropping subtle hints toward redemption on his ICEMAN single “What Did I Miss?” But now, with this alleged leak making rounds online, it sounds like he’s back in attack mode.

On one bar, the OVO rapper appears to compare Kendrick to the shortest NBA player of all-time, Muggsy Bogues.

“Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I’m a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise.”

Subtle indirect shot to the GNX rapper.

Even LeBron James got a couple bars, saying he isn’t surprise the King switched up on him.

“I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up.”

Drake doubled down with another line questioning LeBron’s loyalty.

“Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 & me, I’m a real n*gga, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA.”

Another bar is rumored to have been for Joe Budden, someone The Boy has been dissing for quiet awhile now.

“I watched this guy spasm with a puzzled face. Who knows which one of his bubble shaped tings I must’ve ushered through the double gates. Showed her the time of her life while broski having stomach aches, hearing bout good times at lovers lake and send her back to you while you sleep walking naked in another state”

Lastly, fans believe J. Cole also caught a jab when Drake referenced a “married rapper” who back away from the beef.

The “20 v. 1” continues..

Drake Seemingly Disses Kendrick Lamar & LeBron James In New Leak, "1 AM In Albany" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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