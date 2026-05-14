Cardi B Responds To Viral Video Of Her 'Cussing Out' Stefon Diggs Amid Reconciliation Reports: 'Sometimes I Forget I'm A Celebrity'

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs had a public argument outside a coffee shop, with Cardi yelling at Diggs.

The couple had recently reconciled after a split, but their relationship remains unstable.

Cardi dismissed the incident, saying she was just hungry and forgot she's a celebrity.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs may be rekindling their romance–but it looks like things are already getting rocky.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Thearon W. Henderson

The rapper and the NFL player have been making headlines for their healthy co-parenting relationship in recent weeks. While insiders suggest their relationship is on the mend months after their split, a new video seems to prove that things are as unstable as ever.

In footage posted by X account @FearedBuck, which ended up going viral online, Cardi can be seen outside of a coffee shop in Burtonsville, Md. In the short clip, she walks toward Stefon Diggs wagging her finger, and while there’s no sound, it’s clear that the former reality star is yelling at her ex-boyfriend, who was leaned up against a car.

According to reports from TMZ, a source claims they overheard Cardi say, “That b***h is messy,” though it’s unclear who she was referring to. The insiders also claim that the argument went on for at least ten minutes, and when fans asked for an autograph from the rapper, security turned them away.

After the video went viral, Cardi took to X to react to the situation, playfully insisting that the video isn’t as serious as everyone thinks. While admitting to “forgetting” that she’s in the public eye, the rapper chalks her anger up to being hungry, which she took out on Stefon.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” she asked a few hours after the video’s release.

While it’s unclear what the pair was fighting about, the argument is even more surprising given their recent reconciliation.

Just one day before the video of their fight was published online, a source told People that Cardi and Stefon have overcome some tension in the relationship and could be working toward something bigger.

“Cardi pulled away from the drama in February,” the insider told the outlet. “She didn’t trust him and felt like things were going on behind her back. She wasn’t in a place emotionally to deal with fighting and tension.”

The source went on to say that the rapper simply “needed to just finish” her Little Miss Drama Tour, which ran from February to April. Plus, she wants to “have stability for her kids.”

According to the insider, the “WAP” rapper “never closed the door completely” on her relationship with Diggs, and thanks to some effort on his part, things could be moving in a new direction.

“He stepped it up a few weeks ago and showed her that he wants to make it work,” the source continued. “It was enough of an effort to get her attention. She still cares about him a lot.”

Clearly, they’re still working through some kinks. But, Cardi’s dismissal of this argument seems to prove that they’re already back on good terms.

Cardi B Responds To Viral Video Of Her 'Cussing Out' Stefon Diggs Amid Reconciliation Reports: 'Sometimes I Forget I'm A Celebrity' was originally published on bossip.com