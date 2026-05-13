Listen Live
Close
News

Aaron Cole Gets Usher’s Approval To Sample “You Make Me Wanna”

Christian Hip-Hop Artist, Aaron Cole Gets Usher’s Approval To Sample “You Make Me Wanna”

According to the artist, several gospel legends helped bring the video to the R&B star’s attention before he eventually received a DM from Usher himself.

Published on May 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Christian Hip-Hop Artist, Aaron Cole Gets Usher’s Approval To Sample “You Make Me Wanna”
Source: Atlanta Braves/Aaron Cole IG

Christian Hip-Hop and R&B artist Aaron Cole has struck gold with his new record, “Usher In The Spirit.”

The Virginia singer spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about how the song has brought a new spotlight to his career. Sampling Usher’s classic, “You Make Me Wanna,” Cole created his own gospel-inspired flip, which quickly went viral online.

“I literally had the video in my phone sitting for two months. One day I just decided to post it on TikTok and it changed the whole trajectory of my career.”

Cole also detailed his reaction after the Atlanta singer saw the viral clip. According to the artist, several gospel legends helped bring the video to the R&B star’s attention before he eventually received a DM from Usher himself.

“It was crazy, there were some gospel legends, I’ll keep it close to the chest because they told me to but they texted him [Usher] and was just like, ‘Yo theirs this kid that’s doing this thing, it’s going crazy.’ He was like, ‘Man I saw it, he’s super fire.’ So I was just like oh, that’s cool, he saw it.”

Cole later woke up to a DM from Usher simply saying, “Blessings.” Short and simple, but still a major co-sign for the rising artist.

That moment eventually led to Usher giving Aaron Cole the green light to officially release the song, turning “Usher In The Spirit” into a unique mix of classic R&B and gospel music.

Christian Hip-Hop Artist, Aaron Cole Gets Usher’s Approval To Sample “You Make Me Wanna” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Chris Brown court case

Pitchfork Gives Chris Brown's 'BROWN' LP A 1.3 Rating

Hip-Hop Wired
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Netflix's "The Rip" New York Premiere

Police Officers Claim Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Movie 'The Rip' Made Miami Cops "Look Dirty" In Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart's Roast Delivered Doses Of Racism & Questionable Humor

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Bun B UGK
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To Bun B’s Ridin’ Dirty 30th Anniversary Celebration

News  |  Weso

Atlanta Rapper Jayy Wick Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Multiple Times

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close