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Houston Texans to Play at Historic Wembley Stadium This Fall

The Texans will face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 18 as part of the NFL’s growing international series. It’ll be the Texans’ first overseas game since 2019.

Published on May 13, 2026

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The Houston Texans are heading across the pond this season. The NFL announced Wednesday that Houston will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 18 at historic Wembley Stadium as part of the league’s growing international slate. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Houston time and the game will air on NFL Network.

NFL: NOV 03 Texans v Jaguars
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The matchup marks the Texans’ first international appearance since 2019 — and fittingly, it also came against Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium. Houston dominated that game 26-3 behind quarterback Deshaun Watson, giving the franchise a 1-1 all-time record in international play.

This season’s trip to London comes during the Texans’ 25th anniversary year and highlights the NFL’s continued push to grow the sport globally. The 2026 season will feature a record nine international games played across multiple countries, including England, France, Germany, Brazil and Australia.

For Houston, the overseas showdown could carry major AFC South implications. The Jaguars and Texans have developed one of the division’s fiercest rivalries in recent seasons, and now the rivalry gets a worldwide stage. Jacksonville has become the NFL’s unofficial London team after years of international appearances, meaning the Texans will likely walk into a hostile environment despite being thousands of miles from Florida.

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