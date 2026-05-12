Droppin' Jewels: Truth Tuesday and The Power of Healing

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Every weekday at 5:26 PM, I, The Madd Hatta, take to the airwaves with my segment, Droppin’ Jewels. It’s my way of sharing wisdom, sparking conversations, and, hopefully, inspiring change. But Tuesdays? Tuesdays are special. That’s when I bring you Truth Tuesday, a weekly edition where I dive deep into the truths we often avoid. This week, I dropped jewels on healing and self-care—a topic that hits close to home for so many of us.

Healing is a journey, not a destination. On Truth Tuesday, I reminded listeners that while trauma explains us, it doesn’t excuse us. Life happens, people hurt us, but at some point, healing becomes our responsibility. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary. Therapy isn’t weakness, reflection isn’t soft, and growth requires honesty, accountability, and self-awareness. The hardest truth? Sometimes, the only person who can fix your future is you.

The response to this segment was overwhelming. Listeners called in, shared their stories, and thanked me for saying what they needed to hear. It’s clear that healing is on people’s minds—and the stats back it up. According to recent data, over 41.7 million U.S. adults sought therapy in 2021, and that number continues to grow2. Globally, nearly 1 in 8 people live with a mental disorder, and the pandemic has only amplified the need for mental health care3.

What’s encouraging is the shift in attitudes. Stigma around therapy is decreasing, and more people are prioritizing their mental well-being. In the U.S., 47.2% of adults with mental illnesses now receive treatment—a significant increase from previous years3. Online therapy has also made mental health care more accessible, with many finding it as effective as in-person sessions2.

As I reflect on this week’s Truth Tuesday, I’m reminded of the power of words. Sometimes, all it takes is a simple truth to spark a transformation. So, to everyone listening: Heal. Intentionally. Consistently. Because when you heal yourself, you stop passing pain forward—and that’s the ultimate jewel.

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Tune in to “Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta” weekdays at 5:26 on Majic 102.1

Droppin' Jewels: Truth Tuesday and The Power of Healing was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com