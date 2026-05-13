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5 Military Movies to Watch This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day is more than the unofficial start of summer. It’s a time to honor the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Force

Published on May 13, 2026

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Memorial Day is a time to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives serving in the United States military. One meaningful way to reflect on their sacrifice is by watching films that capture the courage, brotherhood, and emotional toll of war.

Here are five powerful military movies to add to your Memorial Day watchlist.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this World War II classic is widely considered one of the greatest war films ever made. The movie follows a group of U.S. soldiers on a dangerous mission to bring home one surviving brother after his siblings are killed in combat.

Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Directed by Spike Lee, this powerful film follows four Black Vietnam War veterans who return to Vietnam to recover the remains of their fallen squad leader while confronting the trauma of their past.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Based on true events, this intense film tells the story of U.S. soldiers trapped behind enemy lines during the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia.

Lone Survivor (2013)

Starring Mark Wahlberg, this movie is based on the true story of Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and a mission in Afghanistan that turns into a desperate fight for survival.

We Were Soldiers (2002)

This Vietnam War drama starring Mel Gibson depicts the Battle of Ia Drang and pays tribute to both the soldiers on the front lines and the families supporting them at home.

Honorable Mentions

  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • 1917
  • Platoon
  • American Sniper

Final Thoughts

These films are more than entertainment. They offer a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women who served our country.

This Memorial Day, take a moment to remember those who gave everything for our freedom. Freedom is never free.

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