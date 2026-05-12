Listen Live
Close
Education

DAILY DILEMMA: Student Literacy Dilemma Goes Viral

Philadelphia student viral video spotlights a literacy crisis, school backlash, and Black student reading gaps. Read the full story and why it matters.

Published on May 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Madd Hatta Show
Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

A Philadelphia prep school student has gone viral after posting videos of classmates struggling to read a sentence and explain what it meant. The clips sparked laughs for some, but for many others, they raised a serious question: how are high school students still battling basic reading and comprehension? Even more troubling, there are claims that school leaders threatened to punish the student by blocking him from prom, graduation, or even expelling him.

That part has listeners on the Madd Hatta show split. Some felt the student embarrassed his classmates and crossed a line. Others said the video exposed a truth adults have ignored for too long. One educator who called in said the young man should not be punished for shining a light on a crisis teachers have been sounding the alarm about for years. Another listener argued that public shame is never the answer, but neither is pretending the problem does not exist.

The numbers show why this hit such a nerve. Across the United States, Black students are still more likely to face reading gaps because of long-standing inequities in school funding, access to books, and early learning support. National assessment data has shown that only a small share of Black fourth and eighth graders read at or above proficiency, while many perform below basic levels. These gaps do not come from lack of ability. They come from lack of opportunity, support, and investment.

If we want change, we need stronger early literacy programs, better-trained reading teachers, more parent support tools, culturally relevant books, and real intervention before students fall years behind. This is bigger than one viral post. It is about whether we are willing to face the truth and fight for our children to get the education they deserve.

Check out Madd Hatta’s Daily Dilemma weekday afternoons on Majic 102.1.

DAILY DILEMMA: Student Literacy Dilemma Goes Viral was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart's Roast Delivered Doses Of Racism & Questionable Humor

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump Mobile

1 Year & $59 Million Later MAGA Fans Still Haven't Gotten Their Gold Trump Mobile Handsets

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Rumored To Have Filmed At CN Tower As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Seemingly Shut Down Met Gala Tension Talk

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Bun B UGK
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To Bun B’s Ridin’ Dirty 30th Anniversary Celebration

News  |  Weso

Atlanta Rapper Jayy Wick Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Multiple Times

19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close