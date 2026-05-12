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Man Pleads Guilty For Stealing Beyoncé's Unreleased Music

Atlanta Man Pleads Guilty & Gets 2 Years For Stealing Beyoncé's Unreleased Music

Published on May 12, 2026

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Source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office / Shutterstock via press release ValeskaThomas@LiveNation.com

An Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to stealing Beyoncé’s unreleased music during her tour stop in the city last year.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, Kelvin Evans entered the plea in Fulton County Superior Court Tuesday (May 12), avoiding trial. For the crimes of entering auto and criminal trespass, Evans was sentenced to two years in prison. Following his release, Evans will spend three more years on probation.

Investigators say that Evans broke into a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer at a parking garage on Krog Street in Sept. 2025. Video surveillance caught Evans removing several items from the vehicle. These items included suitcases, laptops, and several hard drives containing the unreleased tracks.

Evans’ niece later told authorities that she received an iPhone and several chargers. She also confirmed these to be among the stolen items.

Court testimony also revealed that the self-proclaimed “King Thief of Atlanta” has a long rap sheet of entering-auto convictions in Fulton, DeKalb, and Forsyth counties. These convictions date back more than two decades. Evans was on parole from one of those crimes at the time of the theft.

Evans previously rejected a plea deal that would have him serve five years in prison.

Atlanta Man Pleads Guilty & Gets 2 Years For Stealing Beyoncé's Unreleased Music was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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