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Trump Had An Awkward Moment With Indiana Football

Trump Had An Awkward Moment With Indiana Football At The White House

The Indiana Hoosiers football took a trip to the White House this week to celebrate their national championship season, but it was President Donald Trump who ended up going viral after a series ....

Published on May 12, 2026

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President Trump Holds A Maternal Health Care Event In The Oval Office
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Trump Had An Awkward Moment With Indiana Football At The White House

The Indiana Hoosiers football took a trip to the White House this week to celebrate their national championship season, but it was President Donald Trump who ended up going viral after a series of awkward and funny moments during the ceremony.

RELATED: Photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Title Victory Over Ohio State

RELATED: 20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions

During the event honoring Indiana football, Trump joked with players, praised head coach Curt Cignetti, and even had a moment where he appeared to forget who Cignetti was despite the coach standing right next to him. Social media quickly reacted to the interaction, with clips spreading across platforms within hours.

One of the biggest talking points from the visit was the absence of former Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was recently drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Trump mentioned during the ceremony that Mendoza personally called him to explain why he could not attend due to NFL rookie obligations. Trump joked that if Mendoza skipped for political reasons, he would not have mentioned him at all.

The White House event also featured Indiana players, coaches, cheerleaders, and university officials celebrating the program’s historic championship run.

Multiple videos from the ceremony quickly began trending online, especially clips of Trump joking with players and interacting with Coach Cignetti.

RELATED: Photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Title Victory Over Ohio State

RELATED: 20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions

Trump Had An Awkward Moment With Indiana Football At The White House was originally published on hot1009.com

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