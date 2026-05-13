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Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Mathers Pleads No Contest in DUI Crash Case

Kim Mathers, the ex-wife of Eminem, pleaded no contest to impaired driving and failing to stop after crashing into a parked pickup truck in Michigan earlier this year, according to prosecutors.

Published on May 13, 2026

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Kim Mathers, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges tied to a February crash in Macomb County, Michigan.

According to prosecutors, Mathers, 51, crashed a Range Rover into a parked pickup truck on Feb. 16. Authorities said the impact was so strong that the pickup truck was pushed more than 50 feet from its original position. Prosecutors also alleged that Mathers failed to stop and report the crash after the incident occurred.

Kimberly Mathers Probation Hearing
Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Investigators said Mathers was impaired at the time of the collision. She later entered a no contest plea to charges of operating while impaired and failure to stop after a collision. A no contest plea means a defendant accepts conviction without formally admitting guilt and is treated similarly to a guilty plea in court proceedings.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido addressed the case in a statement, stressing the dangers of impaired driving. “Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment—it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk,” Lucido said. “Choosing to drive impaired is choosing to endanger others, and we will continue to hold those who make that choice fully accountable.”

Mathers and Eminem were famously married twice, first from 1999 to 2001 and again briefly in 2006. Their turbulent relationship was frequently referenced throughout Eminem’s music career and public life.

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