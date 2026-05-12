Houston’s Own Blame The Comic Shared The Stage With Mike Epps

Blame The Comic's hometown performance opened a massive opportunity, earning praise from comedy legend Mike Epps.

Overnight success often hides years of hard work, as Epps noted many entertainers grind for years before breaking through.

Houston continues to produce stars across entertainment, and Blame The Comic's breakout moment adds to the city's talent.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

There’s something special about watching somebody from your own city have a breakthrough moment right in front of your eyes, and that’s exactly what happened when Houston comedian Blame The Comic took the stage at Toyota Center after winning the HOU Got Jokes contest and earning the opportunity to open for the We Them Ones Comedy Tour. The energy in the building was already high, but seeing a hometown comedian get that kind of spotlight in front of thousands of people made the night feel even bigger.

I had the opportunity to catch up with Blame The Comic backstage alongside comedy legend Mike Epps after the show, and honestly, you could feel how much the moment meant to him. When I asked him what it felt like to share space with someone as respected as Mike Epps while performing in his hometown of Houston, his answer came from a real place of gratitude and hunger. “It’s actually a blessing man,” Blame said. “I feel like it’s an honor to open up with somebody that I actually feel is funny and one of the ones doing it on a professional level. I’m trying to achieve that greatness as well.”

And that’s what stood out to me the most. You could hear the appreciation in his voice, but you could also hear the ambition. Anybody who has followed comedy knows how hard that world can be. There are countless open mics, small rooms, long nights, and years of trying to get people to notice your talent. So for a Houston comedian to earn this opportunity on such a massive stage says a lot about the work he’s been putting in behind the scenes.

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Mike Epps also made sure to give Blame his flowers during the conversation, and honestly, it was one of my favorite moments from the interview. Mike talked about how success often looks “overnight” to people on the outside, but the reality is many entertainers grind for years before the spotlight finally catches up to them. “That’s the thing about this business,” Mike Epps said. “A lot of us been doing things for a long time, but when we hit people be like, ‘Man where did he come from?’ But we all been here.”

That right there is the realest part of entertainment. People only notice the moment you pop, not the years it took to get there. The We Them Ones Comedy Tour continues to be one of the biggest comedy tours in the country, bringing together some of the biggest names in comedy while also creating moments for rising talent. And for Houston, seeing one of our own step into that spotlight made the night feel personal.

I love seeing moments like this because it reminds people that talent really does exist right here in the city. Houston continues to produce stars across music, comedy, sports, media, and entertainment, and Blame The Comic just added his name to that conversation in a major way.One thing is for sure — after this performance, people are definitely going to remember his name.