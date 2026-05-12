Burger and Hot Dog Secrets For the Ultimate Summer Cookout
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and that means one thing: it’s time to fire up the grill.
Whether you’re hosting a backyard cookout in Houston or heading to a family gathering, nothing says summer like juicy burgers and perfectly grilled hot dogs. Here’s everything you need to know to make your Memorial Day cookout unforgettable.
What You Need for the Perfect Memorial Day Cookout
For the Burgers
80/20 ground beef (80% lean, 20% fat)
Salt and black pepper
Garlic powder (optional)
Hamburger buns
Cheese slices (American, cheddar, pepper jack)
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles
Condiments: ketchup, mustard, mayo, BBQ sauce
For the Hot Dogs
All-beef hot dogs
Hot dog buns
Chili
Shredded cheese
Diced onions
Relish, mustard, ketchup
Grill Essentials
Charcoal or propane grill
Spatula and tongs
Meat thermometer
Grill brush
Aluminum foil
Cooler with drinks and ice
How to Make the Best Burgers
1. Start with Great Meat
Use 80/20 ground beef. The fat gives your burgers flavor and keeps them juicy.
2. Don’t Overwork the Meat
Form loose patties about ¾-inch thick. Press a small dimple in the center so they cook evenly.
3. Season Simply
Generously season both sides with salt and pepper right before grilling.
4. Grill Over Medium-High Heat
Cook 4–5 minutes per side for medium burgers.
5. Add Cheese at the End
Place cheese on top during the final minute and close the lid.
6. Let Them Rest
Rest burgers for 3–5 minutes before serving.
How to Make the Best Hot Dogs
1. Use Quality All-Beef Hot Dogs
All-beef franks deliver the best flavor and texture.
2. Score for Extra Flavor (Optional)
Make shallow diagonal cuts so they get crispy edges.
3. Grill Over Medium Heat
Cook for 5–7 minutes, turning frequently until heated through and lightly charred.
4. Toast the Buns
Place buns on the grill for 30–60 seconds.
5. Load Up the Toppings
Classic mustard and relish or go all out with chili, cheese, and onions.
Pro Grilling Tips
Toast the Buns
A toasted bun adds texture and helps prevent sogginess.
Keep Patties Cold
Cold patties hold their shape better.
Don’t Press the Burgers
Pressing squeezes out flavorful juices.
Use a Meat Thermometer
Ground beef should reach 160°F, and hot dogs should be heated to 165°F or until steaming hot.
Create Heat Zones
Use one side for direct heat and one cooler side to avoid flare-ups.
Best Burger Toppings
Bacon
Grilled onions
Avocado
Jalapeños
Mushrooms
Fried egg
BBQ sauce
Best Hot Dog Toppings
Chili and cheese
Sauerkraut
Pico de gallo
Pickled jalapeños
Coleslaw
Crispy onions
Memorial Day Side Dishes
Potato salad
Baked beans
Corn on the cob
Watermelon
Chips and dip
Pasta salad
Food Safety Tips for Outdoor Cooking
The USDA recommends following four simple rules: Clean, Separate, Cook, and Chill. Keep perishable foods out for no more than two hours—or just one hour if temperatures are above 90°F, which is common in Houston.
Memorial Day Cookout Checklist
Burgers and hot dogs
Buns
Cheese and toppings
Side dishes
Drinks and ice
Plates, cups, napkins
Charcoal or propane
Grill tools
Bluetooth speaker
Sunscreen
Final Thoughts
Memorial Day is about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, while spending time with family and friends. With quality ingredients, a hot grill, and a little attention to detail, you can serve burgers and hot dogs that everyone will remember.
So grab your spatula, light the grill, and kick off summer the right way.