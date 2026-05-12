Burger and Hot Dog Secrets For the Ultimate Summer Cookout

Source: Design Pics/Tomas del Amo / Getty

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and that means one thing: it’s time to fire up the grill.

Whether you’re hosting a backyard cookout in Houston or heading to a family gathering, nothing says summer like juicy burgers and perfectly grilled hot dogs. Here’s everything you need to know to make your Memorial Day cookout unforgettable.



What You Need for the Perfect Memorial Day Cookout

For the Burgers

80/20 ground beef (80% lean, 20% fat)

Salt and black pepper

Garlic powder (optional)

Hamburger buns

Cheese slices (American, cheddar, pepper jack)

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles

Condiments: ketchup, mustard, mayo, BBQ sauce

For the Hot Dogs

All-beef hot dogs

Hot dog buns

Chili

Shredded cheese

Diced onions

Relish, mustard, ketchup

Grill Essentials

Charcoal or propane grill

Spatula and tongs

Meat thermometer

Grill brush

Aluminum foil

Cooler with drinks and ice



How to Make the Best Burgers

1. Start with Great Meat

Use 80/20 ground beef. The fat gives your burgers flavor and keeps them juicy.

2. Don’t Overwork the Meat

Form loose patties about ¾-inch thick. Press a small dimple in the center so they cook evenly.

3. Season Simply

Generously season both sides with salt and pepper right before grilling.

4. Grill Over Medium-High Heat

Cook 4–5 minutes per side for medium burgers.

5. Add Cheese at the End

Place cheese on top during the final minute and close the lid.

6. Let Them Rest

Rest burgers for 3–5 minutes before serving.



How to Make the Best Hot Dogs

1. Use Quality All-Beef Hot Dogs

All-beef franks deliver the best flavor and texture.

2. Score for Extra Flavor (Optional)

Make shallow diagonal cuts so they get crispy edges.

3. Grill Over Medium Heat

Cook for 5–7 minutes, turning frequently until heated through and lightly charred.

4. Toast the Buns

Place buns on the grill for 30–60 seconds.

5. Load Up the Toppings

Classic mustard and relish or go all out with chili, cheese, and onions.



Pro Grilling Tips

Toast the Buns

A toasted bun adds texture and helps prevent sogginess.

Keep Patties Cold

Cold patties hold their shape better.

Don’t Press the Burgers

Pressing squeezes out flavorful juices.

Use a Meat Thermometer

Ground beef should reach 160°F, and hot dogs should be heated to 165°F or until steaming hot.

Create Heat Zones

Use one side for direct heat and one cooler side to avoid flare-ups.



Best Burger Toppings

Bacon

Grilled onions

Avocado

Jalapeños

Mushrooms

Fried egg

BBQ sauce



Best Hot Dog Toppings

Chili and cheese

Sauerkraut

Pico de gallo

Pickled jalapeños

Coleslaw

Crispy onions



Memorial Day Side Dishes

Potato salad

Baked beans

Corn on the cob

Watermelon

Chips and dip

Pasta salad



Food Safety Tips for Outdoor Cooking

The USDA recommends following four simple rules: Clean, Separate, Cook, and Chill. Keep perishable foods out for no more than two hours—or just one hour if temperatures are above 90°F, which is common in Houston.



Memorial Day Cookout Checklist

Burgers and hot dogs

Buns

Cheese and toppings

Side dishes

Drinks and ice

Plates, cups, napkins

Charcoal or propane

Grill tools

Bluetooth speaker

Sunscreen



Final Thoughts

Memorial Day is about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, while spending time with family and friends. With quality ingredients, a hot grill, and a little attention to detail, you can serve burgers and hot dogs that everyone will remember.

So grab your spatula, light the grill, and kick off summer the right way.