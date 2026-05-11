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17 Notable Celebrities Who Have Been Spotted at the Indy 500

Over the years, celebrities have waved the green flag, performed concerts, ridden in the pace car, or simply pulled up to experience the energy at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Here ar.......

Published on May 11, 2026

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  • Indy 500 is a major celebrity event in Indiana, drawing stars from various industries.
  • Celebrities have participated in various capacities, from waving the green flag to performing concerts.
  • The event continues to blend sports, entertainment, music, and culture into a Memorial Day weekend spectacle.
Indy 500 Race Weekend 2015
Source: Joey Foley, Chris Graythen, Robert Laberge, Jonathan Ferrey, Michael / Getty

17 Notable Celebrities Who Have Been Spotted at the Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500 is more than just one of the biggest races in the world. It is also one of the biggest celebrity events in Indiana every single year.

From actors and musicians to athletes and influencers, the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has attracted major stars from all over the entertainment world.

Over the years, celebrities have waved the green flag, performed concerts, ridden in the pace car, or simply pulled up to experience the energy at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

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Here are 17 notable celebrities who have made appearances at the Indy 500 over the years.

1. Jordin Sparks

The Grammy nominated singer performed during Indy 500 festivities and has been one of several music stars tied to race weekend entertainment.

2. Mike Epps

The Indianapolis native has represented the city proudly at multiple major events around Indy 500 weekend.

3. Jim Nabors

A legendary part of Indy 500 history. Nabors performed “Back Home Again in Indiana” for decades, becoming one of the race’s most beloved traditions.

4. Post Malone

Post Malone made headlines when he attended the race and interacted with fans during Indy 500 weekend festivities.

5. Jelly Roll

The country rap star appeared during recent Indy 500 celebrations and performances surrounding race weekend.

6. Tom Brady

The NFL legend has attended the Indy 500 and helped bring even more star power to the event.

7. David Letterman

The Indiana native and longtime racing fan has deep ties to IndyCar through his ownership stake in racing teams.

8. Ludacris

The rapper and actor has appeared at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during race festivities.

9. Guy Fieri

The celebrity chef has been spotted enjoying race day activities and fan experiences at the Speedway.

10. Peyton Manning

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback has long been associated with major Indianapolis events, including the Indy 500.

11. Darius Rucker

The country music star has performed and appeared during Indy 500 weekend festivities.

12. Adam Driver

The Indiana-born actor has been connected to Indianapolis events and racing culture around the Indy 500.

13. Keith Urban

Urban has helped headline entertainment connected to race weekend activities.

14. Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg has attended high-profile racing events including appearances at the Indy 500.

15. Pat McAfee

The former Colts punter and media personality has become a regular face around major Indy sporting events.

16. Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey has attended major motorsports events and has been seen at Indy 500 festivities.

17. Kool & The Gang

The legendary group has performed during Indy 500 celebrations and concerts connected to race weekend.

The Indy 500 continues to blend sports, entertainment, music, and culture into one massive weekend every year.

Whether it is hometown legends or global superstars, celebrities continue to make their way to Indianapolis every Memorial Day weekend.

17 Notable Celebrities Who Have Been Spotted at the Indy 500 was originally published on hot1009.com

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