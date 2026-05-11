10 TRIM Songs You Need To Hear Right Now

1. “Coconut Water” This is one of the songs helping push TRIM to a bigger audience right now. The record feels smooth, catchy, and full of personality while still carrying the confident energy that defines her sound.

2. “Boat” “Boat” has that bossed-up energy that makes it instantly stand out. TRIM sounds comfortable floating over the production while delivering slick bars throughout the track.

3. “Bugatti” Fast-paced, flashy, and built with confidence, “Bugatti” feels like one of those songs that demands attention the second it comes on. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. “Pretty Skin” TRIM switches the vibe up a little on this one while still keeping her signature attitude front and center. The record blends confidence with style effortlessly.

5. “Taxi” “Taxi” carries a catchy bounce that makes it easy to replay. This is one of those songs that feels built for playlists, late-night drives, and social media clips.

6. “Putting Ya Dine Remix” TRIM brings extra energy to the remix and makes her presence known immediately. The delivery feels sharp and aggressive in the best way possible.

7. “Guapo” “Guapo” is another standout that shows TRIM knows how to make records that feel fun, confident, and memorable all at once.

8. “Trump The Bill” This track brings a harder edge to the list. TRIM sounds focused, hungry, and fully in her bag lyrically throughout the record.

9. “Nobody” “Nobody” slows things down just enough to show another side of TRIM’s sound while still keeping the same self-assured energy fans are starting to love.

10. “Pink Pills” “Pink Pills” closes the list with another record that highlights TRIM’s charisma and ability to make songs that stick with listeners after the first play.