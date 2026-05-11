WWE To Return To Atlantic City After 2 Decades

Source: WWE / Getty

2026 has not been kind to the WWE. Although it remains a profitable company, ticket sales and viewership continue to plummet, which has forced the company to not only let go of many fan-favorite wrestlers, but also ask some of its biggest stars to take a pay cut.

Hoping to make some noise and get some buzz going, WWE is making moves to help turn the tide and announced it will return to Atlantic City this coming summer, after almost two decades, for a few televised events.

According to the WWE, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will hail from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall located on the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk on June 29. This will mark the first time a WWE event has been held in Atlantic City since 2008, when SmackDown was last aired from the once-popular tourist attraction.

Per WWE:

“WWE’s return to Atlantic City marks another exciting chapter in our city’s ongoing evolution as a premier entertainment destination,” said Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City. “From legendary WrestleMania moments to today’s world-class performances, Atlantic City continues to deliver dynamic, year-round experiences for visitors. Hosting Monday Night Raw at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall underscores our commitment to bringing globally recognized events to the destination and reinforces the energy, excitement, and nonstop entertainment that define Atlantic City.”

Sounds like a plan. The only question is whether the WWE will have its WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, in the mix, as it’s been rumored that he may walk away from the company due to contractual disputes over his salary. With the WWE asking him and other superstars to take a pay cut, it’s been said that Reigns has been removed from many of their upcoming television dates as his future with the company remains in limbo.

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Should the WWE let Reigns walk away to Hollywood and attempt to rebuild around other up-and-coming talent such as Jacob Fatu, Trick Williams, and Oba Femi, it would be interesting to see who would pick up the mantle as the face of the WWE for the next few years and whether or not that man could carry the company the way Roman has for the past decade.

What do you think of the WWE in 2026? Does it need some change, or are you still enjoying the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE To Return To Atlantic City After 2 Decades was originally published on hiphopwired.com