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RZA's List of Top Anime To Watch Is Very Legit

Bong, Bong: RZA Breaks Down His List of Anime Everyone Should Watch

RZA is also set to join actor Winston Duke at this year's Anime Awards, which can be watched in its entirety on CrunchyRoll.

Published on May 11, 2026

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  • The RZA, an admitted connoisseur of Japanese animated film and TV art form, proved it with his list of suggestions that are not the usual suspects.
RZA's List of Top Anime To Watch Is Very Legit
Rodin Eckenroth / RZA

Wu-Tang Clan founding member RZA is currently promoting his newest flick, One Spoon of Chocolate, and has shared his definitive list of anime folks should watch.

Speaking with Complex, the RZA, an admitted connoisseur of Japanese animated film and TV art form, proved it with his list of suggestions that are not the usual suspects.

“You gotta see Ninja Scroll or Akira, or you’re not doing homage to the genre,” he said. “I like when people watch 8 Man. Robocop is a copy of 8 Man.

“We could get into our Baki’s and our One Punch’s,” the rapper and producer said. He would then proceed to list some absolute bangers like “Ninja Scroll, Akira, and Afro Samurai.”

Afro Samurai is near and dear to the RZA, as he produced the soundtrack for the movie and TV series based on the IP.

He wasn’t done; he also named Baki, but quickly removed it from his list, jokingly saying that he “doesn’t want everyone watching it.”

The RZA isn’t the only Hip-Hop star who loves anime; Megan Thee Stallion has also proudly flexed her love for the genre.

Just recently, Megan Thee Stallion shared her “Hot Girl Animated List,” and it contained Castlevania, Record of Ragnarok, Sakamoto Days, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and both My Hero Academia with Jujutsu Kaisen landing in the top spot

RZA is also set to join actor Winston Duke at this year’s Anime Awards, which can be watched in its entirety on CrunchyRoll.

Both lists are very legit.

Bong, Bong: RZA Breaks Down His List of Anime Everyone Should Watch was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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