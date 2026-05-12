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Vikings Legend Adrian Peterson Earns Place Among Franchise Greats

Former Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor this fall as the franchise celebrates one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

Published on May 12, 2026

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Minnesota Vikings legend Adrian Peterson is headed into the franchise’s Ring of Honor, adding another milestone to one of the most decorated careers in NFL history. The team announced Monday that Peterson will be inducted this fall, just one year before he becomes eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings
Source: Tom Dahlin / Getty

The surprise announcement came during Peterson’s visit to the Vikings facility last week, where he spoke to players attending rookie minicamp. Former Vikings defensive lineman and Hall of Famer John Randle delivered the news during an interview with the Vikings Entertainment Network.

“This is a special moment and something that I’ve dreamed about for a while,” Peterson said. “I feel blessed. My name goes up there with the greatest in this organization.”

Peterson spent 10 seasons in Minnesota after being selected by the Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft. During his time with the franchise, he became the team’s all-time leader in rushing yards with 11,747 and rushing touchdowns with 97. His unforgettable 2012 MVP season, when he rushed for 2,097 yards, remains one of the greatest performances by a running back in league history.

Now 41, Peterson finished his NFL career with 14,918 rushing yards and 120 touchdowns, both ranking fifth all-time. After leaving Minnesota, he also played for New Orleans, Arizona, Washington, Detroit, Tennessee and Seattle.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf called Peterson “a transformational player” and said his Hall of Fame induction is “a matter of time.”

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