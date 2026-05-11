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10 Songs Rick Ross Should Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

10 Songs We’d Love to See Rick Ross Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

Hustlin' on the High Seas: Here are 10 Rick Ross Has to Perform on the One Voyage Cruise Stage

Published on May 11, 2026

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  • Rick Ross is a legendary hip-hop artist with over 20 years in the industry.
  • The One Voyage Cruise offers fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see Rick Ross perform.
  • The cruise aims to create lasting memories while supporting HBCU students.
YFN LUCCI & Friends Welcome Home Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rick Ross is one of the most influential hip-hop artists in the game, making waves before his first deal with a major record label, Ross caused a bidding war between several record labels to secure them on their roster of artists. Ross ultimately signed with Jay-Z at Def Jam in 2006. Now with a career spanning over 20 years, Rick Ross has established himself as a true rags to riches legend in the music industry and a favorite among fans worldwide.

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see Rick Ross in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

RELATED STORY: T.I. Keeps It 100 About His Final Album, Family Life, and More


RELATED STORY: Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues “Party with a Purpose” Legacy with UNCF Partnership

RELATED STORY: Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?

One Cruise 2026

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including Keith Sweat, T.I., Rick Ross, Pastor Mike J, and more, and enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com

Here are 10 songs we’d love See Rick Ross Perform on the 2026 One Voyage Cruise

“Hustlin

Released in 2009, this was his debut single

“B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” feat. Styles P

Released in 2010, this song was his second single from his “Teflon Don” album and was initially featured on Ross’s Albert Anastasia promotional mixtape.

“Aston Martin Music” feat. Drake & Chrisette Michele

Released in 2010, and came off his fourth studio album “Teflon Don.” The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs

“The Boss” feat. T-Pain

Released in 2008, this song was off his album, ‘Trilla’.

“I’m On One” with DJ Khaled, Drake & Lil Wayne

Released in 2011, this single is technically a DJ Khaled song from his “We the Best Forever” album and reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100

“Stay Schemin’” feat. Drake & French Montana

Released in 2012 this song was off his mixtape “Rich Forever”

“MC Hammer” ft. Gucci Mane

Released in 2010 off his “Teflon Don” project

“John” with Lil Wayne

Released in 2011 this song is technically a Lil Wayne song off of his “Tha Carter IV” project

“Rich Off Cocaine”

Released in 2009 from his “Deeper than Rap” album.

“Push It”

Released in 2006 this song was featured as his second single from debut studio album, “Port of Miami.”

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10 Songs We’d Love to See Rick Ross Perform on the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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