Selena Gomez Spotlights Latina Representation

Selena Gomez is honoring her heritage and championing inclusivity with the launch of Rare Beauty’s newest campaign, unveiled on May 11. The actress, singer and entrepreneur introduced a powerful initiative featuring 48 individuals from across Latin America, each representing one of the 48 shades in the brand’s new True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation.

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The campaign reflects Gomez’s longstanding mission to make beauty more inclusive and accessible for everyone. Shot by Chicana and Costa Rican photographer and director Brittany Bravo, the campaign also includes well-known influencers such as Desi Perkins, Monica Veloz and Mikayla Nicole. Together, the cast showcases the broad range of skin tones, backgrounds and identities that make up the Latine community.

“I’m proud that being Latina can mean so many different things, and that those differences are something to celebrate,” Gomez told PEOPLE. She said seeing such a wide spectrum of representation in the campaign fulfills the vision she had when she launched Rare Beauty nearly six years ago.

Gomez, whose father is of Mexican descent, has often spoken about the importance of embracing her roots. Through Rare Beauty, she has worked to redefine industry standards by emphasizing authenticity, mental health and self-acceptance.

“It’s not just about makeup,” Gomez said. “It’s about that feeling of seeing yourself reflected.”

With this latest campaign, Rare Beauty continues to send a clear message: beauty comes in every shade, and every story deserves to be seen.