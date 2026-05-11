2 Houston Passengers Linked To Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak

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Two Texas residents connected to a hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship have now been confirmed as Houston residents, according to information obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates. While the situation has raised concerns, health officials say the individuals are not currently showing symptoms and there is no immediate public health threat to the community.

Officials say safety protocols have already been shared with first responders in Houston, specifically regarding any emergency service calls involving the passengers. The individuals are reportedly monitoring themselves for symptoms through daily temperature checks after returning from the ship, which has recently been tied to a hantavirus outbreak investigation.

Houston Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Tran confirmed that regional medical directors across Texas were notified about the two Texans being monitored. However, she emphasized that both individuals remain symptom free at this time. According to health officials, hantavirus is most commonly spread through exposure to wild rodent droppings, urine or saliva rather than through casual person to person contact.

Health experts continue to monitor the situation closely while stressing there is currently no reason for panic. Officials say the passengers did not have direct contact with anyone who was sick while onboard the cruise ship. Residents are encouraged to stay informed, but city leaders say Houston is not facing an active public health emergency connected to the incident.